Santana drives in 4, Kayfus knocks in 3 to lead Guardians past White Sox 9-5 for 4th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — Carlos Santana drove in four runs and rookie C.J. Kayfus added a three-run double as the Cleveland Guardians extended their winning streak to four games with a 9-5 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Daniel Schneemann drew a one-out walk off Aaron Civale (3-7) in the first inning and José Ramírez doubled him to third. Kyle Manzardo was hit by a pitch before Santana doubled for a 2-0 lead. Bo Naylor walked with two outs to load the bases before Kayfus doubled for a 5-0 lead.

Manzardo doubled leading off the third before scoring on a single by Santana, extending the lead to 6-0. Kayfus doubled leading off the fourth before scoring on a balk and Schneemann chased Civale with an RBI single. Santana made it 9-1 with a bases-loaded walk off Mike Vasil.

Civale gave up nine runs on eight hits in 3 1/3 after entering with 15 straight scoreless innings.

Brooks Baldwin hit his seventh homer — a solo shot off Cleveland starter Tanner Bibee (8-9) in the third to cut it to 6-1.

Bibee allowed four runs on five hits and four walks in 5 1/3 innings. He left after Curtis Mead’s two-run single. Matt Festa got the final two outs in the sixth and Jakob Junis allowed a run in the seventh. Erik Sabrowski and Cade Smith each pitched a scoreless inning to finish.

Cleveland (60-55) has won eight of 11 and four straight on the road after coming off a three-game sweep of the Mets.

Chicago (42-74) has lost five in a row and eight of its last 12.

Key moment

Kayfus finished with two doubles in his sixth big league game.

Key stat

Corey Julks became the first Cleveland player since Clint Brown in 1936 to hit two doubles and score two runs after subbing into a game. Brown was a pitcher.

Up next

Guardians LHP Joey Cantillo (2-2, 4.37) starts Saturday opposite White Sox RHP Sean Burke (4.23).

