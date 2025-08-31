Rupert hits five 3s for career-high 21 points, Valkyries beat Fever 75-63

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Iliana Rupert scored a career-high 21 points and the Golden State Valkyries beat the Indiana Fever…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Iliana Rupert scored a career-high 21 points and the Golden State Valkyries beat the Indiana Fever 75-63 on Sunday night to move closer to a playoff berth in their first season.

The Valkyries (21-18) shot 7 for 8 on 3-pointers in the first quarter and led by 20 before finishing 12 for 19 behind the arc — five from Rupert — and trimmed their magic number to three with five games remaining. They are 2 1/2 games ahead of Los Angeles and bunched with the Fever (21-19) and Seattle (22-19) for playoff seeding.

Janelle Salaun and Kate Martin both added 10 points for Golden State and Veronica Burton had 13 assists.

Reserve Aerial Powers scored 17 points to lead the Fever, who are still without reigning Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark. Kelsey Mitchell had 14 points and Natasha Howard 13 but Aliyah Boston was held to four, almost 12 below her average.

SPARKS 81, MYSTICS 78

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dearica Hamby scored 20 points, Kelsey Plum had 14 of her 18 in the fourth quarter and Los Angeles held off Washington.

Rickea Jackson had 16 for the Sparks (18-20), who started the day 2 1/2 games behind Golden State for the last playoff spot. Hamby and Azura Stevens both had 12 rebounds.

Kiki Irafen led the Mystics (16-25) with 22 points and 13 rebounds, the 15th double-double for the rookie. Sonia Citro added 12 points, Shakira Austin had 11 and Stefanie Dolson 10.

The Mystics, coming off a 37-point loss the night before that officially eliminated them from the playoffs, got off to a miserable start but pulled to 65-63 on Jade Melbourne’s basket with 4:22 remaining. Plum then scored eight-straight L.A. points on two 3-pointers and two free throws, and then Rae Burrell and Hamby had layups to push the Sparks’ lead to 77-67 with 1:56 to go.

Hamby also made a driving layup with 19.7 seconds left after Washington got back to 77-72.

