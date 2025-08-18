Royals’ Salvador Perez out with illness in series opener against Rangers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals scratched catcher Salvador Perez from the starting lineup of their series…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals scratched catcher Salvador Perez from the starting lineup of their series opener against the Texas Rangers on Monday night because of an illness.

Perez was supposed to catch for starter Michael Wacha and bat fifth in the opener of an important four-game set between teams clinging to wild-card hope. Luke Maile will be behind the plate instead and bat eight in the lineup.

Perez, a nine-time All-Star, is hitting .244 with 22 homers and 70 RBIs this season.

Maile has become the primary backup in Kansas City after it sent Freddy Fermin to the Padres ahead of last month’s nonwaiver trade deadline. But he has only appeared in 11 games this season, hitting .250 with a homer and two RBIs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.