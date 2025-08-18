Royals get homers from Yastrzemski, Pasquantino and Garcia in 4-3 win over Rangers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski, Vinnie Pasquantino and Maikel Garcia homered to power the Kansas City Royals past…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski, Vinnie Pasquantino and Maikel Garcia homered to power the Kansas City Royals past the Texas Rangers 4-3 on Monday night.

Michael Wacha (8-9) allowed two runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings for the win. He struck out three, walked none and permitted two earned runs or fewer for the seventh straight start.

Carlos Estévez set a career high with his American League-leading 32nd save.

Yastrzemski’s shot to right-center was the 10th leadoff homer of his career and third with the Royals, matching a franchise record for any month. Kansas City acquired Yastrzemski from San Francisco at the July 31 trade deadline.

Pasquantino hit a two-run drive over the right-field wall to give the Royals a 3-1 lead in the third. Bobby Witt Jr. was aboard on a leadoff walk.

Garcia’s homer in the fifth went over the left-field wall, just inside the foul pole. Kansas City has homered in eight consecutive games, tying a season high.

The Rangers scored on RBI singles by Jonah Heim in the second and Evan Carter in the sixth. Rowdy Tellez had an RBI groundout in the eighth.

Jack Leiter (7-7) gave up three runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked three.

Key moment

Royals catcher Luke Maile tagged out Joc Pederson at home plate as part of a double play off a throw from right fielder John Rave. The Rangers challenged the call and lost, keeping the score tied 1-all in the second inning.

Key stat

Texas went 2 for 8 with runners in scoring position and finished with 11 hits — 10 singles.

Up next

The teams play the second game of their series Tuesday night. Texas will start Merrill Kelly (9-7, 3.36 ERA) against Seth Lugo (8-6, 3.77).

