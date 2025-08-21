Rookie Roman Anthony homers, drives in 3 in Yankee Stadium debut as Red Sox outlast Yanks 6-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Roman Anthony hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning and drove in three runs…

NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Roman Anthony hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning and drove in three runs in a memorable Yankee Stadium debut and the Boston Red Sox survived struggles at the plate for a 6-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Thursday night.

Nathaniel Lowe hit an RBI double off Luke Weaver (3-4) in the seventh to give Boston a 4-3 lead.

Anthony, who had an RBI single in the sixth, hit his fifth career homer when he connected off Yerry De Los Santos after first baseman Paul Goldschmidt committed New York’s fourth error.

The Red Sox went 3 for 19 with runners in scoring position, snapped a three-game losing streak and moved within one game of the Yankees for the AL’s first wild-card spot.

Ceddanne Rafaela scored Boston’s first run on a throwing error by catcher Ben Rice.

Rice homered and Goldschmidt hit an RBI single for the Yankees, whose fourth five-game winning streak was stopped and who lost for the fourth time in their past 13 games.

After Boston starter Lucas Giolito allowed three runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings, five relievers combined on 5 1/3 scoreless innings, including Greg Weissert (5-4) who held the Yankees to one hit in 1 1/3 innings.

New York starter Luis Gil allowed two runs — one earned — and four hits in five innings. He issued five walks in his fourth start since returning from a lat strain.

Key Moment

Steven Matz allowed a triple to Rice in the seventh before retiring Goldschmidt to protect the one-run lead. Weissert kept the game tied in the sixth and Aroldis Chapman retired Giancarlo Stanton for his 23rd save.

Key Stat

The Red Sox are 6 for 47 with runners in scoring position in their past four games.

Up Next

Boston RHP Brayan Bello (9-6, 3.23 ERA) opposes New York LHP Max Fried (13-5, 3.26) on Friday.

