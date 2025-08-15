Rookie Nolan McLean excited to join Mets and help struggling rotation

NEW YORK (AP) — Nolan McLean finished a bullpen session on Wednesday in Syracuse when he got a message from…

NEW YORK (AP) — Nolan McLean finished a bullpen session on Wednesday in Syracuse when he got a message from pitching coach A.J. Sager, saying he was joining the New York Mets.

Two days later, he was in New York preparing to make his major league debut on Saturday and hoping to help a struggling rotation during a playoff race.

“I think it was a surprise,” McLean said before the Mets opened a three-game series against Seattle on Friday. “I was trying to do my best to stay in the moment and be with Syracuse as much as I could.”

McLean is joining a rotation that began Friday with a 5.31 ERA in the last 52 games, 25th amongst the 30 teams. Overall, the Mets have a 3.77 ERA from their rotation, but they began Friday with 33 losses in the last 52 games.

McLean, 24, was 8-5 with a 2.45 ERA in 21 games, including 18 starts, between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse. He struck out 127 batters in 113 2/3 innings and displayed a five-pitch arsenal that includes a mid-to-high 90s fastball as well as a sweeper that’s been clocked in the mid-80s.

“I think just the ability to throw strikes with most of my pitches in any count,” McLean, who held hitters to a .185 average in Triple-A, said of his strengths. “Wasn’t scared to flip sliders in there, behind counts, early in counts. Whatever it might have been.”

McLean, who played for Oklahoma State, is the first member of the Mets’ 2023 draft class to reach the majors. He is replacing Frankie Montas, who was sent to the bullpen Tuesday after going 3-2 with a 6.38 ERA in his first eight games, including seven starts.

“It’s a dream come true. I remember telling my dad when I was really little, seeing some big leaguers play,” McLean said.

McLean has thrown at least six innings in nine starts this season. He reached at least 90 pitches seven times, most recently on Aug. 5.

“Obviously he earned it,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “Worked really hard. Credit to him, people in player development. He’s a big league pitcher.”

