Rookie Horton fans career-high 8, Busch and Shaw homer as Cubs beat Blue Jays 4-1

TORONTO (AP) — Rookie right-hander Cade Horton struck out a career-high eight in 5 2/3 sharp innings to win his fourth straight start, Michael Busch and Matt Shaw homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya was carted off the field after injuring his left ankle landing on first base in the eighth inning.

Horton (7-3) didn’t allow a hit until Andrés Giménez lined a single to center with one out in the sixth.

Nathan Lukes followed with a popup and Bo Bichette chased Horton with a 10-pitch walk.

Andrew Kittredge came on to face Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who hit an RBI double. Addison Barger flied out to the warning track to end the inning.

Guerrero’s hit snapped the 23-year-old Horton’s scoreless streak at 28 1/3 innings. Horton hadn’t allowed a run since July 9 at Minnesota.

Daniel Palencia pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 16th save in 18 chances.

Busch hit a leadoff homer against Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman in the third, his 23rd. Shaw made it 2-0 with a one-out drive in the fifth, his 10th.

Gausman (8-9) allowed two runs and three hits in seven innings.

Busch hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth and Seiya Suzuki added an RBI single.

After retiring 10 straight to begin the game, Horton walked Bichette in the fourth. Guerrero followed with a deep drive that left fielder Ian Happ caught at the warning track. Horton fanned Barger to end the threat.

Horton’s previous career high for strikeouts was six, which he matched against Cincinnati in his previous start. He struck out five of the first nine Blue Jays he faced.

Blue Jays RHP Max Scherzer (2-2, 4.21 ERA) is expected to start Thursday against Cubs LHP Matthew Boyd (11-5, 2.45). ___

