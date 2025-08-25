Rookie batter Eyman Fatima included in Pakistan squad for women’s Cricket World Cup

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Rookie batter Eyman Fatima was selected in Pakistan’s 15-member squad announced Monday for next month’s women’s Cricket…

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Rookie batter Eyman Fatima was selected in Pakistan’s 15-member squad announced Monday for next month’s women’s Cricket World Cup.

The squad will play South Africa in a three-match ODI series in Lahore from Sept. 16-22 before heading to Colombo, where it will play all its World Cup games.

The 20-year-old Fatima made her T20 international debut during Pakistan’s recent 2-1 loss to Ireland, scoring 23 and 4 in the two games in which she batted.

Fatima Sana, 23, will lead the team for the first time at an ODI World Cup after her 100% winning record in the qualification tournament held in Pakistan.

The World Cup runs Sept. 30-Nov. 2 in India and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan opens Oct. 2 against Bangladesh before taking on archrival India on Oct. 5.

If Pakistan qualifies for the semifinals and the final, both knockout games will be played in Colombo. The second semifinal will be played at Navi Mumbai. If Pakistan doesn’t qualify for the final, Navi Mumbai will also host the championship decider on Nov. 2.

Syeda Aroob, Shawaal Zulfiqar and Fatima featured in the inaugural edition of ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2023.

Selectors made two changes from the squad that contested the qualifying tournament. Fatima and Sadaf Shamas have replaced Gull Feroza and Najiha Alvi, who are now part of the non-travelling reserves with Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.

Squad: Fatima Sana (captain), Muneeba Ali, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah.

Non-traveling reserves: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar.

