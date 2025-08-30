Ronald Hernández, rookie Jayden Hibbert lead Atlanta United past Nashville 1-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Defender Ronald Hernández scored in the first half and rookie Jayden Hibbert made it stand up…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Defender Ronald Hernández scored in the first half and rookie Jayden Hibbert made it stand up for his second clean sheet in his third start to help Atlanta United cool off Nashville SC with a 1-0 victory on Saturday night.

Hernández scored his first goal of the season and the second of his career to give Atlanta United (5-12-11) the lead in the 24th minute. Hernández’s only other goal came in 2021 as a rookie.

Hibbert finished with seven saves for his first clean sheet. The 21-year-old has allowed one goal in his first 270 minutes.

Joe Willis totaled three saves for Nashville (15-9-5).

Hibbert’s effort was even more impressive considering Nashville entered with the most prolific duo in the league in Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar. Surridge has a league-high 20 goals and Mukhtar has scored 14 with the pair combining for a league-high 49 goal contributions.

Atlanta United avoided elimination from postseason play with the victory.

Both clubs are idle until Sept. 13 when Atlanta United hosts the Columbus Crew and Nashville travels to play FC Cincinnati.

