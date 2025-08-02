Romy Gonzalez hits a first-inning homer and Red Sox go on to beat Astros 7-3

BOSTON (AP) — Romy Gonzalez homered over the Green Monster on the first pitch faced by a Boston batter, Trevor…

BOSTON (AP) — Romy Gonzalez homered over the Green Monster on the first pitch faced by a Boston batter, Trevor Story added a two-run shot, and the Red Sox beat the Houston Astros 7-3 on Saturday.

Abraham Toro added a two-run drive — one of three homers the Red Sox hit over Fenway Park’s fabled left-field wall ­— and Story added an RBI double as Boston won its third straight.

Houston’s Christian Walker homered for the second straight day, a two-run shot off Walker Buehler in the first inning.

The benches and bullpens cleared when Astros reliever Héctor Neris yelled at the Red Sox dugout and third-base coach Kyle Hudson at the end of the seventh. But order was quickly restored.

After beating the AL West leaders on Roman Anthony’s walk-off single in the series opener on Friday night, the Red Sox erased a quick 2-0 deficit when Story hit his drive in a three-run third against Colton Gordon (4-4) that pushed Boston ahead 4-2.

Story’s shot hit the top of a billboard over the Monster seats and bounced out of Fenway after Rob Refsnyder’s RBI single.

Justin Wilson (3-1) came on in the fifth inning with runners on second and third with Boston leading 6-3 and struck out the only two batters he faced. Aroldis Chapman got the final two outs for his 20th save.

Gordon gave up six runs in four-plus innings.

Key moment

The Astros loaded the bases in the eighth against Jordan Hicks, but Carlos Correa struck out looking on a 99 mph fastball.

Key stat

Boston’s bullpen went 4 2/3 scoreless innings.

Up next

Astros LHP Framber Valdez (11-4, 2.62 ERA) is set to face Red Sox RHP Lucas Giolito (7-2, 3.80) on Sunday in the series finale.

