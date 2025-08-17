Rogers Charity Classic Tour Scores

Sunday
At Canyon Meadows G&CC
Calgary, Alberta
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 7,093; Par: 70
Final Round
|Richard Green
|65-62-65—192
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|65-63-65—193
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|63-63-68—194
|Charlie Wi
|68-64-64—196
|Steven Alker
|63-65-69—197
|Tommy Gainey
|64-64-69—197
|Matt Gogel
|66-64-67—197
|Mark Hensby
|66-64-67—197
|Fredrik Jacobson
|68-63-67—198
|Paul Stankowski
|68-66-64—198
|Jason Caron
|66-66-67—199
|Soren Kjeldsen
|65-65-69—199
|Stuart Appleby
|68-68-64—200
|Ken Duke
|66-67-67—200
|Jerry Kelly
|68-66-66—200
|Tag Ridings
|65-69-66—200
|Boo Weekley
|70-68-62—200
|Shane Bertsch
|64-70-67—201
|Darren Clarke
|68-67-66—201
|J.J. Henry
|69-66-66—201
|Cameron Percy
|67-67-67—201
|Brett Quigley
|66-69-66—201
|Michael Wright
|69-64-68—201
|Doug Barron
|65-68-69—202
|Greg Chalmers
|69-68-65—202
|Harrison Frazar
|67-66-69—202
|Hiroyuki Fujita
|66-67-70—203
|Dicky Pride
|70-70-63—203
|Ken Tanigawa
|68-67-68—203
|Brian Gay
|67-70-67—204
|Tom Pernice
|69-68-67—204
|Vijay Singh
|70-68-66—204
|Mark Walker
|66-70-68—204
|Chris DiMarco
|68-68-69—205
|Tim Petrovic
|70-68-67—205
|John Rollins
|69-68-68—205
|Mario Tiziani
|71-66-68—205
|Felipe Aguilar
|73-65-68—206
|Woody Austin
|67-71-68—206
|Brendan Jones
|68-68-70—206
|Wes Martin
|67-68-71—206
|Notah Begay
|69-70-68—207
|Chad Campbell
|70-70-67—207
|Scott Hend
|72-65-70—207
|John Huston
|73-68-66—207
|Mike Weir
|70-69-68—207
|Y.E. Yang
|68-69-70—207
|David Bransdon
|74-64-70—208
|Gordon Burns
|71-69-68—208
|David Duval
|69-69-70—208
|Thongchai Jaidee
|71-69-68—208
|Gene Sauers
|70-69-69—208
|Heath Slocum
|71-65-72—208
|Glen Day
|68-69-72—209
|Brandt Jobe
|69-69-71—209
|Michael Jonzon
|73-68-68—209
|Timothy O’Neal
|72-69-68—209
|Scott Parel
|69-72-68—209
|Corey Pavin
|68-69-72—209
|Stephen Ames
|71-71-68—210
|Jeff Maggert
|70-72-68—210
|Mark Wilson
|72-69-69—210
|Duffy Waldorf
|69-71-71—211
|Olin Browne
|69-72-71—212
|Carlos Franco
|69-68-75—212
|Rob Labritz
|73-72-67—212
|Bo Van Pelt
|72-68-72—212
|Paul Goydos
|72-73-68—213
|Padraig Harrington
|69-70-74—213
|Jason Bohn
|73-68-73—214
|Bob Estes
|75-73-66—214
|Scott Dunlap
|72-68-75—215
|Scott Verplank
|70-73-72—215
|John Senden
|71-72-73—216
|Robert Karlsson
|73-69-76—218
|Scott McCarron
|77-68-73—218
|Lee Janzen
|74-72-73—219
|Kirk Triplett
|69-80-72—221
