Live Radio
Home » Sports » Rogers Charity Classic Tour Scores

Rogers Charity Classic Tour Scores

The Associated Press

August 17, 2025, 7:13 PM

Sunday

At Canyon Meadows G&CC

Calgary, Alberta

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 7,093; Par: 70

Final Round

Richard Green 65-62-65—192
Ricardo Gonzalez 65-63-65—193
Miguel Angel Jimenez 63-63-68—194
Charlie Wi 68-64-64—196
Steven Alker 63-65-69—197
Tommy Gainey 64-64-69—197
Matt Gogel 66-64-67—197
Mark Hensby 66-64-67—197
Fredrik Jacobson 68-63-67—198
Paul Stankowski 68-66-64—198
Jason Caron 66-66-67—199
Soren Kjeldsen 65-65-69—199
Stuart Appleby 68-68-64—200
Ken Duke 66-67-67—200
Jerry Kelly 68-66-66—200
Tag Ridings 65-69-66—200
Boo Weekley 70-68-62—200
Shane Bertsch 64-70-67—201
Darren Clarke 68-67-66—201
J.J. Henry 69-66-66—201
Cameron Percy 67-67-67—201
Brett Quigley 66-69-66—201
Michael Wright 69-64-68—201
Doug Barron 65-68-69—202
Greg Chalmers 69-68-65—202
Harrison Frazar 67-66-69—202
Hiroyuki Fujita 66-67-70—203
Dicky Pride 70-70-63—203
Ken Tanigawa 68-67-68—203
Brian Gay 67-70-67—204
Tom Pernice 69-68-67—204
Vijay Singh 70-68-66—204
Mark Walker 66-70-68—204
Chris DiMarco 68-68-69—205
Tim Petrovic 70-68-67—205
John Rollins 69-68-68—205
Mario Tiziani 71-66-68—205
Felipe Aguilar 73-65-68—206
Woody Austin 67-71-68—206
Brendan Jones 68-68-70—206
Wes Martin 67-68-71—206
Notah Begay 69-70-68—207
Chad Campbell 70-70-67—207
Scott Hend 72-65-70—207
John Huston 73-68-66—207
Mike Weir 70-69-68—207
Y.E. Yang 68-69-70—207
David Bransdon 74-64-70—208
Gordon Burns 71-69-68—208
David Duval 69-69-70—208
Thongchai Jaidee 71-69-68—208
Gene Sauers 70-69-69—208
Heath Slocum 71-65-72—208
Glen Day 68-69-72—209
Brandt Jobe 69-69-71—209
Michael Jonzon 73-68-68—209
Timothy O’Neal 72-69-68—209
Scott Parel 69-72-68—209
Corey Pavin 68-69-72—209
Stephen Ames 71-71-68—210
Jeff Maggert 70-72-68—210
Mark Wilson 72-69-69—210
Duffy Waldorf 69-71-71—211
Olin Browne 69-72-71—212
Carlos Franco 69-68-75—212
Rob Labritz 73-72-67—212
Bo Van Pelt 72-68-72—212
Paul Goydos 72-73-68—213
Padraig Harrington 69-70-74—213
Jason Bohn 73-68-73—214
Bob Estes 75-73-66—214
Scott Dunlap 72-68-75—215
Scott Verplank 70-73-72—215
John Senden 71-72-73—216
Robert Karlsson 73-69-76—218
Scott McCarron 77-68-73—218
Lee Janzen 74-72-73—219
Kirk Triplett 69-80-72—221

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up