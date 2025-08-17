Rogers Charity Classic Tour Scores

Sunday At Canyon Meadows G&CC Calgary, Alberta Purse: $2.5 million Yardage: 7,093; Par: 70 Final Round Richard Green 65-62-65—192 Ricardo…

Sunday

At Canyon Meadows G&CC

Calgary, Alberta

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 7,093; Par: 70

Final Round

Richard Green 65-62-65—192 Ricardo Gonzalez 65-63-65—193 Miguel Angel Jimenez 63-63-68—194 Charlie Wi 68-64-64—196 Steven Alker 63-65-69—197 Tommy Gainey 64-64-69—197 Matt Gogel 66-64-67—197 Mark Hensby 66-64-67—197 Fredrik Jacobson 68-63-67—198 Paul Stankowski 68-66-64—198 Jason Caron 66-66-67—199 Soren Kjeldsen 65-65-69—199 Stuart Appleby 68-68-64—200 Ken Duke 66-67-67—200 Jerry Kelly 68-66-66—200 Tag Ridings 65-69-66—200 Boo Weekley 70-68-62—200 Shane Bertsch 64-70-67—201 Darren Clarke 68-67-66—201 J.J. Henry 69-66-66—201 Cameron Percy 67-67-67—201 Brett Quigley 66-69-66—201 Michael Wright 69-64-68—201 Doug Barron 65-68-69—202 Greg Chalmers 69-68-65—202 Harrison Frazar 67-66-69—202 Hiroyuki Fujita 66-67-70—203 Dicky Pride 70-70-63—203 Ken Tanigawa 68-67-68—203 Brian Gay 67-70-67—204 Tom Pernice 69-68-67—204 Vijay Singh 70-68-66—204 Mark Walker 66-70-68—204 Chris DiMarco 68-68-69—205 Tim Petrovic 70-68-67—205 John Rollins 69-68-68—205 Mario Tiziani 71-66-68—205 Felipe Aguilar 73-65-68—206 Woody Austin 67-71-68—206 Brendan Jones 68-68-70—206 Wes Martin 67-68-71—206 Notah Begay 69-70-68—207 Chad Campbell 70-70-67—207 Scott Hend 72-65-70—207 John Huston 73-68-66—207 Mike Weir 70-69-68—207 Y.E. Yang 68-69-70—207 David Bransdon 74-64-70—208 Gordon Burns 71-69-68—208 David Duval 69-69-70—208 Thongchai Jaidee 71-69-68—208 Gene Sauers 70-69-69—208 Heath Slocum 71-65-72—208 Glen Day 68-69-72—209 Brandt Jobe 69-69-71—209 Michael Jonzon 73-68-68—209 Timothy O’Neal 72-69-68—209 Scott Parel 69-72-68—209 Corey Pavin 68-69-72—209 Stephen Ames 71-71-68—210 Jeff Maggert 70-72-68—210 Mark Wilson 72-69-69—210 Duffy Waldorf 69-71-71—211 Olin Browne 69-72-71—212 Carlos Franco 69-68-75—212 Rob Labritz 73-72-67—212 Bo Van Pelt 72-68-72—212 Paul Goydos 72-73-68—213 Padraig Harrington 69-70-74—213 Jason Bohn 73-68-73—214 Bob Estes 75-73-66—214 Scott Dunlap 72-68-75—215 Scott Verplank 70-73-72—215 John Senden 71-72-73—216 Robert Karlsson 73-69-76—218 Scott McCarron 77-68-73—218 Lee Janzen 74-72-73—219 Kirk Triplett 69-80-72—221

