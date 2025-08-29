Rodri and Carvajal return to Spain for World Cup qualifiers after long injury absences

MADRID (AP) — Ballon d’Or holder Rodri and Real Madrid veteran Dani Carvajal have been recalled by Spain for upcoming…

MADRID (AP) — Ballon d’Or holder Rodri and Real Madrid veteran Dani Carvajal have been recalled by Spain for upcoming World Cup qualifiers after long absences because of knee injuries.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente included the stalwarts in his squad on Friday for games in Bulgaria and Turkey on Sept. 4 and 7, as the European champion seeks a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

Rodri sat out nearly all of last season after tearing the ACL in his right knee a year ago. He then picked up an injury, reportedly to his groin, at the Club World Cup in the summer.

Manchester City coach Pep Guaridola is now gingerly working him back into his lineup. Rodri missed City’s Premier League opener, a 4-0 win over Wolves, and came on as a substitute in a 2-0 loss to Tottenham last weekend.

Carvajal tore the ACL in his right knee in October last year. He came back for Madrid in July and made his first start since his return last weekend in a 3-0 win at Real Oviedo in the Spanish league.

De la Fuente also gave a first call-up to Jesús Rodríguez, who plays for Italian side Como. The 19-year-old winger joined Cesc Fabregas’ team this summer from Real Betis.

Spain:

Goalkeepers: David Raya (Arsenal), Unai Simón (Athletic Bilbao), Álex Remiro (Real Sociedad).

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Pedro Porro (Tottenham), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Robin Le Normand (Atletico Madrid), Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona), Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid).

Midfielders: Pedri González (Barcelona), Martín Zubimendi (Arsenal), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain), Rodri Hernández (Manchester City), Gavi Páez (Barcelona), Fermín López (Barcelona).

Forwards: Álvaro Morata (Como), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Jesús Rodríguez (Como), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Yéremy Pino (Villarreal), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad).

