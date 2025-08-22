Rockies visit the Pirates to open 3-game series

Colorado Rockies (37-91, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (54-74, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:40…

Colorado Rockies (37-91, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (54-74, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (4-14, 7.00 ERA, 1.87 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Pirates: Braxton Ashcraft (3-2, 3.02 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -192, Rockies +159; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Colorado Rockies to start a three-game series.

Pittsburgh has a 36-30 record in home games and a 54-74 record overall. The Pirates have gone 36-23 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Colorado is 16-46 in road games and 37-91 overall. The Rockies have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .397.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Mickey Moniak has 14 doubles, six triples and 18 home runs for the Rockies. Brenton Doyle is 12 for 32 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .233 batting average, 6.46 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

Rockies: 7-3, .283 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Oneil Cruz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Warming Bernabel: day-to-day (face), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

