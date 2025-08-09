Rockies take on the Diamondbacks looking to stop road skid

Colorado Rockies (30-85, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (55-61, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10…

Colorado Rockies (30-85, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (55-61, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Bradley Blalock (1-3, 7.68 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (4-7, 5.53 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -228, Rockies +187; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies hit the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks looking to break a three-game road skid.

Arizona has gone 28-30 at home and 55-61 overall. The Diamondbacks rank third in the NL with 160 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Colorado has a 14-43 record in road games and a 30-85 record overall. The Rockies have a 20-10 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams play Saturday for the eighth time this season. The Diamondbacks are up 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geraldo Perdomo has 24 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 11 for 37 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Hunter Goodman has 20 doubles, four triples, 22 home runs and 64 RBIs for the Rockies. Jordan Beck is 10 for 31 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .229 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .267 batting average, 10.34 ERA, outscored by 53 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gabriel Moreno: 60-Day IL (hand), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (foot), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (elbow), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (finger), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Ritter: 10-Day IL (finger), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.