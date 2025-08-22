Rockies release struggling pitcher Austin Gomber, a big piece in the Nolan Arenado trade in 2021

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Colorado Rockies released Austin Gomber on Friday, the left-handed pitcher who was a big piece of…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Colorado Rockies released Austin Gomber on Friday, the left-handed pitcher who was a big piece of the trade that sent Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021.

Gomber struggled this season, going 0-7 over 12 starts with a 7.49 ERA for the last-place Rockies. His last win was Sept. 5, 2024.

The Rockies acquired Gomber along with four other players as part of the blockbuster deal that sent a disgruntled Arenado to St. Louis in February 2021. The Rockies also agreed to pay a significant portion of Arenado’s contract.

Gomber went 28-44 with a 5.31 ERA over 125 appearances with the Rockies. He was originally picked by the Cardinals in the fourth round of the 2014 amateur draft.

In other moves, the Rockies selected the contract of lefty Lucas Gilbreath from Triple-A Albuquerque and recalled righty Angel Chivilli. The team also placed righty Dugan Darnell on the 15-day injured list due to inflammation in his left hip.

