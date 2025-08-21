Rockies play the Dodgers leading series 2-1

Los Angeles Dodgers (72-55, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (37-90, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Thursday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (72-55, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (37-90, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (7-2, 3.01 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Rockies: Chase Dollander (2-9, 6.43 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -306, Rockies +244; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies bring a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Colorado is 37-90 overall and 21-44 at home. Rockies hitters have a collective .396 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the NL.

Los Angeles is 72-55 overall and 31-31 in road games. The Dodgers have hit 188 total home runs to rank second in MLB play.

The matchup Thursday is the 10th time these teams square off this season. The Dodgers hold a 7-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman has 22 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs and 72 RBIs for the Rockies. Brenton Doyle is 11 for 32 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Will Smith has a .304 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has 19 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs. Mookie Betts is 12 for 42 with a home run and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 7-3, .269 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Dodgers: 4-6, .248 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani: day-to-day (leg), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (back), Hyeseong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

