Rockies play the Diamondbacks with 2-1 series lead

Arizona Diamondbacks (60-64, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (34-89, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Sunday, 3:10…

Arizona Diamondbacks (60-64, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (34-89, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Nabil Crismatt (0-0); Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -129, Rockies +109; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the Arizona Diamondbacks, leading the series 2-1.

Colorado is 34-89 overall and 18-43 in home games. The Rockies have a 25-41 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Arizona has a 30-34 record on the road and a 60-64 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 27-12 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams play Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 8-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Beck has a .278 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 22 doubles, five triples and 14 home runs. Brenton Doyle is 12 for 33 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte has a .298 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has 20 doubles and 23 home runs. Geraldo Perdomo is 14 for 39 with two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .254 batting average, 7.32 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .262 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (finger), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (thumb), Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gabriel Moreno: 60-Day IL (hand), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (foot), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

