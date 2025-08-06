Live Radio
Home » Sports » Rockies place infielder Thairo…

Rockies place infielder Thairo Estrada on the injured list with a right hamstring strain

The Associated Press

August 6, 2025, 1:15 PM

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies placed infielder Thairo Estrada on the 10-day injured list because of a right hamstring strain.

Colorado recalled infielder Adael Amador from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday before closing out a three-game series with Toronto.

Estrada has also spent time on the injured list this season with a fractured right wrist and a sprained thumb. He’s batting .253 over 39 games in his first season with the Rockies.

The 22-year-old Amador is batting .184 with Colorado. He hit .270 with seven homers for Albuquerque.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up