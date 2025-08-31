Rockies look to end 4-game losing streak, take on the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (78-58, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (38-98, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Sunday, 3:10…

Chicago Cubs (78-58, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (38-98, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Matthew Boyd (12-7, 2.82 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Rockies: Tanner Gordon (5-5, 6.44 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -204, Rockies +169; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies look to end their four-game losing streak when they play the Chicago Cubs.

Colorado has a 21-47 record at home and a 38-98 record overall. The Rockies have hit 138 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

Chicago has gone 37-33 on the road and 78-58 overall. The Cubs rank fourth in the NL with 185 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

The teams match up Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Cubs lead the season series 5-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with a .275 batting average, and has 23 doubles, four triples, 26 home runs, 28 walks and 76 RBIs. Brenton Doyle is 11 for 37 with three home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads the Cubs with 28 home runs while slugging .498. Kyle Tucker is 11 for 36 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .236 batting average, 5.51 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .247 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Dugan Darnell: 60-Day IL (hip), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (groin), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (ankle), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.