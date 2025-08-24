Rockies look to break 3-game skid, play the Pirates

Colorado Rockies (37-93, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (56-74, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 12:05…

Colorado Rockies (37-93, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (56-74, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: McCade Brown (0-0); Pirates: Paul Skenes (7-9, 2.16 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 174 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -358, Rockies +282; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies aim to end a three-game slide with a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has a 56-74 record overall and a 38-30 record at home. The Pirates have gone 38-23 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Colorado has a 37-93 record overall and a 16-48 record in road games. The Rockies have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .394.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Pirates hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Jordan Beck has a .276 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 23 doubles, five triples and 14 home runs. Brenton Doyle is 14 for 34 with four home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .252 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .263 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Oneil Cruz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Dugan Darnell: 15-Day IL (hip), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.