Rockies enter matchup against the Cubs on losing streak

Chicago Cubs (77-58, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (38-97, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Javier Assad (0-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Rockies: McCade Brown (0-1, 9.82 ERA, 2.18 WHIP, two strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -205, Rockies +169; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the Chicago Cubs after losing three in a row.

Colorado has a 21-46 record in home games and a 38-97 record overall. The Rockies have gone 26-45 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Chicago has gone 36-33 on the road and 77-58 overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .430 slugging percentage to rank fifth in MLB.

The teams square off Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Cubs are up 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with 26 home runs while slugging .520. Brenton Doyle is 13 for 37 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 23 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 53 RBIs for the Cubs. Dansby Swanson is 10 for 33 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .237 batting average, 6.25 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .245 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Dugan Darnell: 60-Day IL (hip), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (groin), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (ankle), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

