Rockies aim to end losing streak in game against the Cardinals

Colorado Rockies (30-88, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (61-59, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (2-12, 5.53 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (6-9, 3.98 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -214, Rockies +176; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies, on an eight-game losing streak, take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 35-25 record at home and a 61-59 record overall. The Cardinals have gone 45-21 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Colorado is 30-88 overall and 14-46 in road games. The Rockies rank eighth in the NL with 120 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burleson has 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 52 RBIs while hitting .282 for the Cardinals. Jordan Walker is 11 for 35 with a home run over the last 10 games.

Jordan Beck has 19 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs and 42 RBIs while hitting .277 for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 15 for 41 with eight doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .252 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rockies: 2-8, .280 batting average, 10.66 ERA, outscored by 53 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: day-to-day (knee), Brendan Donovan: day-to-day (groin), Nolan Arenado: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John King: 15-Day IL (oblique), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Rockies: Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (elbow), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (finger), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Ritter: 10-Day IL (finger), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.