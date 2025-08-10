Rockies aim to break 4-game road losing streak, play the Diamondbacks

Colorado Rockies (30-86, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (56-61, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10…

Colorado Rockies (30-86, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (56-61, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Tanner Gordon (2-4, 6.59 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (11-7, 4.94 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -229, Rockies +188; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies visit the Arizona Diamondbacks looking to end a four-game road skid.

Arizona is 56-61 overall and 29-30 in home games. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .437 slugging percentage to rank third in the NL.

Colorado has a 14-44 record on the road and a 30-86 record overall. The Rockies are 14-70 in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams play Sunday for the ninth time this season. The Diamondbacks are ahead 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geraldo Perdomo has 25 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 12 for 39 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Mickey Moniak has 14 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 45 RBIs for the Rockies. Hunter Goodman is 9 for 39 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rockies: 2-8, .264 batting average, 10.45 ERA, outscored by 56 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gabriel Moreno: 60-Day IL (hand), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (foot), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (elbow), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (finger), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Ritter: 10-Day IL (finger), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

