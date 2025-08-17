Richard Green of Australia wins in Calgary for first PGA Tour Champions title

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Richard Green of Australia won the Rogers Charity Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Richard Green of Australia won the Rogers Charity Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions title, birdieing the par-5 18th hole for a 5-under 65 and a one-stroke victory.

Green held off Ricardo Gonzalez, the Argentine player who birdied the final two holes at Canyon Meadows for a 65 of his own.

The 54-year-old Green won in his 91st start on the 50-and-over tour. He finished at 18-under 192 after opening with rounds of 65 and 62.

Charles Schwab Cup leader Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain, the second-round leader after consecutive rounds of 63, had a 68 to finish third at 16 under. He leads the tour with four victories this season.

Charlie Wi was fourth at 14 under after a his second straight 64.

