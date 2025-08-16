Reece, Taukei’aho doubles see the All Blacks win 41-24 over Argentina in the Rugby Championship

CORDOBA, Argentina (AP) — Winger Sevu Reece scored two first half tries and hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho added two in the…

CORDOBA, Argentina (AP) — Winger Sevu Reece scored two first half tries and hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho added two in the second to propel New Zealand to a 41-24 win over Argentina Saturday in its opening match in the Rugby Championship.

Reece’s tries in the ninth and 43rd minutes book-ended a first half in which the All Blacks scored four tries to lead 31-10 by halftime.

Scrumhalf Cortez Ratima scored off a break by fullback Will Jordan and backrower Ardie Savea touched down for his 30th test try, adding to his record for an All Blacks forward.

Argentina came back into the match strongly in the second half with a superb solo try from a scrum by flyhalf Tomas Albornoz, who scored 14 points and another to backrower Joaquin Oviedo when the All Blacks were down to 14 men. Oviedo is a native of Cordoba where the Pumas were playing for the first time in 11 years.

The All Blacks have tended to fade out of matches in the second spell but managed to halt Argentina’s momentum and rebuild their lead with a quick double to to replacement hooker Samisoni Taukeiaho.

Argentina was mostly starved of possession in the first spell, though it managed a try to winger Rodrigo Isgro.

With a more direct approach in the second half, Argentina pressured the All Blacks and forced them into errors which conceded penalties. The All Blacks backline lacked timing a cohesion for most of the match.

“We talked about starting well. I think we did that and we finished the second half quite strong, with a bit of a statement there,” All Blacks captain Scott Barrett said.

“In the second half we were a little bit slow and a little bit of indiscipline fed their game and allowed the crowd to get in behind them. I’m glad that the guys who finished the game were able to win a few arm wrestles, get some territory and come away with the win.”

Beauden Barrett opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a penalty from 40 meters after he was the victim of a late tackle by Santiago Chocobares.

Albornoz had a chance to reply from similar distance for Argentina but his penalty kick hit the upright and bounced back into play.

Reece’s opening try came in the ninth minute when the All Blacks took a lineout from a penalty. Hooker Codie Taylor peeled from the maul and Fletcher Newell and Savea went close before a long pass found Reece unmarked on the right wing.

Argentina replied with a try to Isgro in similar circumstances. Chocobares retrieved Gonzalo Garcia’s chip kick and the Pumas forwards went to work, setting up the platform from which Isgro scored.

Argentina short-handed

Prop Mayco Vivas was shown a yellow card in the 18th minute for cynical offending when he reached over a ruck and knocked the ball out of Ratima’s hands. Argentina chose to bring on a prop and send winger Bautista Delguy to the sideline for 10 minutes.

The All Blacks were slow to exploit their one man advantage but in the 24th minute, Will Jordan stepped out of a tackle and into the backfield where Argentina was short-handed, linking with Ratima who scored.

Albornoz kicked a penalty in the 29th minute, keeping Argentina in the match at 17-10. But the All Blacks finished the half strongly with tries to Savea from a lineout and to Reece who scored in first half stoppage time.

Albornoz made a clean break from a scrum to start the second half with a try, then Oviedo scored after the All Blacks had conceded several penalties close to their line. Center Billy Proctor was sent to the sin-bin.

Taukei’aho dived over for the decisive try after a lineout from penalty gave the All Blacks a critical set piece close to the Pumas goalline. He scored again soon afterwards to expand the margin for the All Blacks who finished with center Anton Lienert-Brown in the sin-bin.

The teams face each other again in the second round in Buenos Aires next Saturday.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.