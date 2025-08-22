Reds visit the Diamondbacks to begin 3-game series

Cincinnati Reds (67-61, third in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (62-66, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Friday, 9:40…

Cincinnati Reds (67-61, third in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (62-66, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Zack Littell (9-8, 3.52 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (6-3, 3.58 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -136, Reds +114; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Cincinnati Reds on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Arizona has gone 32-31 at home and 62-66 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 28-13 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Cincinnati is 31-32 on the road and 67-61 overall. The Reds have a 56-11 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geraldo Perdomo has 26 doubles, three triples and 13 home runs while hitting .287 for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 9 for 36 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 17 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 59 RBIs for the Reds. Noelvi Marte is 18 for 43 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Reds: 6-4, .276 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (thumb), Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gabriel Moreno: 60-Day IL (hand), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Chase Burns: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.