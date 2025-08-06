Reds bring 3-game road win streak into game against the Cubs

Cincinnati Reds (60-54, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (65-48, second in the NL Central) Chicago; Wednesday, 2:20…

Cincinnati Reds (60-54, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (65-48, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (8-1, 2.15 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Cubs: Cade Horton (5-3, 3.42 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -186, Reds +154; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they face the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has a 65-48 record overall and a 35-22 record in home games. The Cubs rank fourth in the majors with 161 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Cincinnati has gone 27-28 on the road and 60-54 overall. The Reds are 45-23 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Wednesday’s game is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 21 doubles, four triples and 18 home runs for the Cubs. Pete Crow-Armstrong is 9 for 36 with six doubles and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 15 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 50 RBIs for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 8 for 33 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .222 batting average, 3.89 ERA, even run differential

Reds: 6-4, .236 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Mike Soroka: day-to-day (shoulder), Miguel Amaya: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (calf), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

