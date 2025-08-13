Reds and Phillies play with series tied 1-1

Philadelphia Phillies (69-50, first in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (63-58, third in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 5:10…

Philadelphia Phillies (69-50, first in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (63-58, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 5:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (11-3, 2.30 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -142, Reds +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Cincinnati has a 34-27 record in home games and a 63-58 record overall. The Reds rank eighth in the NL with 121 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

Philadelphia is 32-29 on the road and 69-50 overall. The Phillies have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .254.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Phillies are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer has 17 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs for the Reds. Miguel Andujar is 8 for 23 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryce Harper has 27 doubles, 18 home runs and 50 RBIs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 8 for 38 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .245 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored by one run

Phillies: 7-3, .250 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Daniel Robert: 15-Day IL (blister), Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Aaron Nola: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

