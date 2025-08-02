Reds and Braves meet with series tied 1-1

Atlanta Braves (46-63, fourth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (58-53, third in the NL Central) Bristol, Tennessee; Saturday,…

Atlanta Braves (46-63, fourth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (58-53, third in the NL Central)

Bristol, Tennessee; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (5-8, 3.71 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Reds: Chase Burns (0-3, 6.26 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves play on Saturday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Cincinnati has a 33-25 record in home games and a 58-53 record overall. The Reds have gone 38-12 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Atlanta has gone 20-37 on the road and 46-63 overall. The Braves have hit 117 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the seventh time this season. The Braves lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with a .283 batting average, and has 23 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs, 51 walks and 72 RBIs. Matt McLain is 11 for 39 with two RBIs over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson leads the Braves with 18 home runs while slugging .457. Michael Harris II is 19 for 41 with two doubles, three triples, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Braves: 2-8, .231 batting average, 7.03 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (calf), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

