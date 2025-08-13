Reds ace Hunter Greene pitches 6 shutout innings in his return from a groin injury

CINCINNATI (AP) — Hunter Greene made a successful return to Cincinnati’s rotation Wednesday night, pitching six sparkling innings in an…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Hunter Greene made a successful return to Cincinnati’s rotation Wednesday night, pitching six sparkling innings in an 8-0 victory over Philadelphia.

Greene allowed three hits in his first major league start in more than two months. The right-hander struck out six and walked none in the rubber game of the three-game set.

“Getting back into that mindset and being able to flip that switch is important. I feel like I was able to do that,” Greene said.

The 26-year-old Greene was placed on the 15-day IL with a right groin strain on June 4. He also was sidelined for two weeks in May with the same injury.

The Phillies threatened in the third, putting runners on first and second. But Greene escaped the jam when he struck out Kyle Schwarber looking.

Schwarber hit a two-out double in the sixth and moved to third on a wild pitch. But Greene struck out Bryce Harper swinging for the final out of the inning.

“I doubled down on my strength and came out on top,” Greene said.

Greene prepared for his return with four rehab appearances in the minors, allowing 11 runs, nine earned, and 10 hits while striking out 24 in 13 innings. He threw 85 pitches against the Phillies, 58 for strikes.

“To see him like that, you know, he’s impressive,” Reds slugger Miguel Andujar said.

Right-hander Sam Benschoter was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday to make room for Greene on the roster.

Led by Greene, Cincinnati won for the fourth time in five games heading into a big weekend series against major league-leading Milwaukee. The Reds are fighting for position in the NL wild-card standings.

Greene was selected by the Reds with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft. He went 9-5 with a 2.75 ERA in 26 starts last year, striking out a career-high 169 in 150 1/3 innings and making the NL All-Star team for the first time.

Greene is 5-3 with a 2.47 ERA in 12 starts this season.

