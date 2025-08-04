Red Sox ride Duran HR, strong outing from Bello to 6th straight win, beating Royals 8-5

BOSTON (AP) — Jarren Duran hit a three-run homer and Brayan Bello pitched six effective innings, helping the Boston Red…

BOSTON (AP) — Jarren Duran hit a three-run homer and Brayan Bello pitched six effective innings, helping the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 8-5 on Monday night for their sixth consecutive victory.

Rob Refsnyder drove in two runs, and Duran added a leaping, run-saving catch in front of the Green Monster in the fourth.

Bello (8-5) allowed an unearned run and six hits. The right-hander has surrendered three earned runs or fewer in 13 of his last 14 outings.

The Royals got back-to-back home runs from Vinnie Pasquantino and Maikel Garcia off Jorge Alcala as part of a four-run eighth. But Aroldis Chapman handled the ninth for his 21st save.

Royals starter Bailey Falter (7-6) was pulled after four innings. He was charged with seven runs and eight hits.

Refsnyder put the Red Sox in front with a two-run single in the first. Duran then pushed the lead to 5-0 with two out, hitting a 419-foot drive deep to center for his 12th homer.

Boston rookie Roman Anthony was scratched from his scheduled start in right field due to mid-back tightness. He was replaced by Wilyer Abreu.

Key moment

With Boston leading 8-5 in the eighth, Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr. singled to right field. Nick Loftin attempted to score from second, but Abreu’s throw from right beat him and Loftin was tagged out in a collision with catcher Connor Wong. The Royals challenged, arguing Wong illegally blocked the plate, but it was upheld after a video review.

Key stat

The Red Sox have outscored their opponents 44-16 during their win streak.

Up next

Rookie right-hander Ryan Bergert (1-0, 2.78 ERA) starts for Kansas City on Tuesday night, and left-hander Garrett Crochet (12-4, 2.23 ERA) goes for the Red Sox.

