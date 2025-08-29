Red Sox release World Series clincher Walker Buehler and call up top pitching prospect Payton Tolle

BOSTON (AP) — Walker Buehler, who got the final out in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series victory last season…

BOSTON (AP) — Walker Buehler, who got the final out in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series victory last season and was expected to be a key member of the Boston rotation this year, was released on Friday after the Red Sox concluded he couldn’t help their playoff push from the bullpen.

Buehler, 31, has struggled since signing a $21.05 million contract with Boston, going 7-7 with a 5.45 ERA. He made 22 starts before he was demoted to the bullpen last week; in his only relief appearance since earning a save in Game 5 of the Series, he allowed two runs in 2 1/3 innings of a loss to the New York Yankees on Sunday.

“It’s tough, but this is where we’re at,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said before Friday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. “I know it didn’t go his way, or our way. He expected more, and we expected more. … I still think he has stuff in the tank.”

A two-time All Star and two-time World Series champion, Buehler is 54-29 in 144 starts over eight major league seasons. He struggled last year coming off a second Tommy John surgery but pitched perfect ninth in the Series clincher two days after pitching five shutout innings as the starter in Game 3.

Because the Red Sox released him rather than designating him for assignment, he is eligible to sign with any other team immediately.

“This is a guy who’s been a really good starting pitcher in this league for a long time,” Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow said. “He’s struggled to stay on the field with injuries, but we felt like he could give a boost to our rotation. When it became clear that there would be a better opportunity for him to contribute from the ’pen, we made that move.”

To fill Buehler’s spot on the roster, the Red Sox called up top pitching prospect Payton Tolle to make his major league debut against Pirates ace Paul Skenes.

“We have to make sure we are thinking about best-positioning this group to win as many games down the stretch here,” Breslow said.

A second-round pick out of TCU in the 2024 draft, Tolle had a 3-5 record and 3.04 ERA in 91 2/3 innings at three levels in the minors, most recently at Triple-A Worcester.

Boston also recalled utility player Nick Sogard from Worcester and optioned outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia to Worcester.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.