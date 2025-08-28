Red Sox place Nathaniel Lowe on paternity list and activate Rob Refsnyder

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox placed first baseman Nathaniel Lowe on the paternity list Thursday and activated outfielder…

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox placed first baseman Nathaniel Lowe on the paternity list Thursday and activated outfielder Rob Refsnyder from the 10-day injured list.

Lowe, who signed with the Red Sox Aug. 18 after being released by Washington two days earlier, is hitting .296 with a homer and seven RBIs in nine games since joining Boston and immediately becoming its everyday first baseman.

Refsnyder missed 12 games with a left oblique strain. The 34-year-old is hitting .272 with six homers and 22 RBIs in 54 games and was in Boston’s lineup as the designated hitter Thursday against Baltimore.

“We needed it,” manager Alex Cora said. “We struggled against lefties lately. I think the quality of the pitchers is one of the reasons and not having him is the other one. He’s just a good at-bat against them. He puts them in a spot where they have to make decisions later in the game or early in the game. Bring in a righty and then we can maximize the bench and use them accordingly.”

The Red Sox also activated right-hander Justin Slaten from the 60-day injured list and optioned lefty Jovani Morán to Triple-A Worcester. Slaten was 1-4 with a 3.47 ERA in 24 games but has not pitched for Boston since May 28 because of shoulder inflammation.

Morán has a 6.75 ERA in two appearances this season but did not pitch in two games after the Red Sox called him up Tuesday.

