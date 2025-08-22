Rays prospect Carson Wiliams homers in his major league debut

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carson Williams homered and went 2 for 4 with three RBIs in his major league debut,…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carson Williams homered and went 2 for 4 with three RBIs in his major league debut, a day after the Tampa Bay Rays called up the former first-round pick.

Williams delivered a 410-foot, two-run homer to center field in the seventh inning of the Rays’ 10-6 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night. He also reached on an error in the second and beat out an infield single in the third.

The Rays called up Williams on Thursday and placed shortstop Ha-Seong Kim on the injured list with recurring back trouble. The 21-year-old Williams was the No. 28 overall pick in the 2021 amateur draft and was rated one of the best defensive players in the minors.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.