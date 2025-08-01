Rays place All-Star first baseman Jonathan Aranda on injured list with a fractured left wrist

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays placed All-Star first baseman Jonathan Aranda on the 10-day injured list Friday…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays placed All-Star first baseman Jonathan Aranda on the 10-day injured list Friday with a fractured left wrist.

Aranda was injured Thursday in a collision with New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton.

Aranda said the injury did not feel “catastrophic” and he’s hopeful he’ll return this season, although the Rays cautioned he won’t be able to use the wrist for approximately three weeks.

Aranda’s wrist has been immobilized in an air cast and he’s scheduled to undergo more imaging at the three-week mark. At that point, the Rays will reassess his return timetable.

“Let’s see how the bone heals,” manager Kevin Cash said before Friday night’s series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers. “I think he has re-imaging in about three weeks, but we will continue to remain optimistic.”

Stanton hit a soft grounder in the fifth inning to third baseman Junior Caminero, who charged in on wet grass to field the ball. Aranda reached for Caminero’s wide toss that sailed into the runner, and his left wrist appeared to hit Stanton’s left shoulder.

Aranda, a first-time All-Star, is batting .316 with 12 home runs, 54 RBIs in 103 games this season. He has a .394 on-base percentage, and an .872 OPS, making him one of the majors’ most dangerous hitters.

Cash shifted Yandy Díaz to first base in Aranda’s absence.

The Rays reinstated Ha-Seong Kim from the IL and recalled Tristan Gray from Triple-A Durham.

Trade deadline acquisitions Griffin Jax and Hunter Feduccia were active for Friday night’s game.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.