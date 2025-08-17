Rangers 1B Jake Burger heading to Texas for tests on sore left wrist, will miss 2 or 3 games

TORONTO (AP) — Rangers first baseman Jake Burger is headed home to Texas for tests on his sore left wrist…

Burger went 1 for 3 with an RBI single in Sunday’s 10-4 win at Toronto, but was replaced by pinch-hitter Ezequiel Duran in the seventh inning.

“It’s too bad because he was swinging the bat well,” Bochy said of Burger. “He’s going to go back home and get it looked at. We’ll have an MRI done and find out what’s going on there. He’s probably out at least two or three days.”

The Rangers begin a three-game series at Kansas City on Monday.

Burger is batting .242 with 12 home runs and 41 RBIs. He has 12 RBIs and nine runs scored in his past 18 games.

Burger said he first felt soreness in his first at-bat Saturday, but was able to keep playing.

“I don’t feel like I’m totally swinging like I normally do,” Burger said. “I’m really hopeful that it’s just a quick check it out and go from there.”

Burger has already been sidelined by two injuries this season. He missed 10 games between June 21 and July 2 because of a strained left oblique, then sat out 20 games between July 13 and Aug. 8 because of a strained left quadriceps.

