Rafael Navarro has 2 goals, 1 assist for Rapids in 3-1 win over Atlanta

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Rafael Navarro had two goals and an assist, Darren Yapi scored a goal for the second consecutive game and the Colorado Rapids beat Atlanta United 3-1 on Saturday night to extend its unbeaten streak to 10 games.

Colorado (10-11-6) snapped a three-game winless streak.

Navarro drew a foul in the penalty area, conceded by Juan Berrocal, and then converted from the spot in the 64th to give the Rapids a 2-1 lead.

Navarro, who has 11 goals and two multi-goal games this season, capped the scoring in the 71st with a first-touch finish from the edge of the area.

Atlanta (4-12-10) is winless since a 3-2 victory against Orlando on May 28.

Zack Steffen had a save for Colorado.

Yapi, who scored two second-half goals in Colorado’s 2-1 win over Minnesota on Sunday, opened the scoring in the 18th minute. Yapi skipped a volley, off a centering header played by Navarro, into the net from near the penalty spot.

Alexey Miranchuk bent a shot from outside the penalty arc inside the left post to make it 1-1 in the 20th.

Atlanta had 56% possession and outshot the Rapids 13-8.

