Pulisic back on US roster for September friendlies after skipping CONCACAF Gold Cup

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Christian Pulisic is returning to the U.S. national team for friendlies next month against South Korea…

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Christian Pulisic is returning to the U.S. national team for friendlies next month against South Korea and Japan after skipping June exhibitions and the CONCACAF Gold Cup to take time off, a decision that led to a spat with coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Pulisic, the top American player, offered to play in friendlies against Turkey and Switzerland ahead of the Gold Cup but didn’t want to participate in the tournament, an offer that was rejected by Pochettino. The 26-year-old played in about 100 club matches during his first two seasons with AC Milan and wanted an extensive break in the summer before the U.S. hosts next year’s World Cup, a decision criticized by several former U.S. stars.

He was among 22 players picked Tuesday for the games against South Korea on Sept. 6 at Harrison, New Jersey, and Japan three days later at Columbus, Ohio. One more player will be added, the U.S. Soccer Federation said.

Defender Sergiño Dest could play his first national team game in 18 months after recovering from a torn an ACL on April 20, 2024. Winger Tim Weah also is back after missing the Gold Cup because FIFA gave player priority to the Club World Cup.

Forwards Josh Sargent and Alejandro Zendejas returned after being left off the Gold Cup roster. Sargent scored in Norwich’s first four games.

Goalkeepers Jonathan Klinsmann and Roman Celentano are among four players who could make debuts along with defenders Noahkai Banks and Tristan Blackmon. Klinsmann, a son of former coach Jurgen Klinsmann, is joined on the roster by midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, a son of ex-coach Gregg Berhalter.

Blackmon, a 29-year-old Vancouver defender, also was being courted by Canada.

Goalkeepers Matt Turner and Zack Steffen were surprising omissions, left off along with defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Joe Scally, midfielders Brenden Aaronson, Johnny Cardoso, Weston McKennie, Aidan Morris, Yunus Musah and Tanner Tessmann, and forward Haji Wright.

Several players were bypassed because they are hurt or recovering from injuries, including left back Antonee Robinson (knee surgery in May), midfielder Malik Tillman (calf), and forwards Patrick Agyemang (hernia surgery), Folarin Balogun (ankle), Ricardo Pepi (knee surgery following injury on Jan. 29).

Gio Reyna was not included after transferring Saturday to Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Using a roster missing most projected World Cup starters, the U.S. lost to Mexico 2-1 in the Gold Cup final. Pochettino kept 12 players from his Gold Cup roster.

Turner was the U.S. starting goalkeeper from 2022 through last spring but after playing sparingly with his club was supplanted by Matt Freese during the Gold Cup. Turner has started three games since his return to Major League Soccer’s New England, one fewer than his total for Crystal Palace in all of 2024-25.

Steffen, a starter for much of 2022 qualifying, has played six games for Colorado since returning July 12 from right knee surgery.

Other Gold Cup players dropped included goalkeeper Chris Brady; defenders Miles Robinson, John Tolkin and Walker Zimmerman; midfielders Quinn Sullivan; and forwards Paxten Aaronson and Brian White.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Roman Celentano (Cincinnati), Matt Freese (New York City), Jonathan Klinsmann (Cesena).

Defenders: Max Arfsten (Columbus), Noahkai Banks (Augsburg), Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven), Alex Freeman (Orlando), Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia), Tim Ream (Charlotte), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace).

Midfielders; Tyler Adams, Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver), Luca de la Torre (San Diego), Diego Luna (Salt Lake), Jack McGlynn (Houston), Sean Zawadzki (Columbus).

Forwards: Damion Downs (Southampton), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan) Josh Sargent (Norwich), Tim Weah (Marseille), Alex Zendejas (América).

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.