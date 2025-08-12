PSG strengthens defense by signing Zabarnyi from Bournemouth

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain signed Ukraine defender Illia Zabarnyi from Bournemouth on Tuesday for a reported 63 million euros…

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain signed Ukraine defender Illia Zabarnyi from Bournemouth on Tuesday for a reported 63 million euros ($76 million).

The 22-year-old center back joins the European champions after 2 1/2 years at Bournemouth, which has seen its defense ripped apart this offseason. Fellow center back Dean Huijsen has left for Real Madrid and left back Milos Kerkez signed for Liverpool.

Zabarnyi will compete for a place at the heart of the PSG defense with Marquinhos and Willian Pacho.

“I’m very happy to join Paris Saint-Germain, the best club in the world, with the best project,” Zabarnyi said.

“I am here to give everything I have on the pitch and I’m looking forward to making my debut and meeting the fans.”

PSG plays Tottenham, the Europa League champion, in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

