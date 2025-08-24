Profar drives in 2 runs with go-ahead single in 8th as Braves win 4-3 to deny Mets sweep

ATLANTA (AP) — Jurickson Profar drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single with two outs in the eighth inning,…

ATLANTA (AP) — Jurickson Profar drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single with two outs in the eighth inning, sending the Atlanta Braves to a 4-3 win over the New York Mets on Sunday.

The Mets, who led 2-0, were denied their first sweep at Truist Park, which opened in 2017. New York’s last series sweep in Atlanta came at Turner Field in 2016.

Profar’s single gave Atlanta a 4-2 lead. Juan Soto hit an RBI single for New York in the ninth before Raisel Iglesias retired Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil with two runners aboard, earning his 22nd save.

The Mets fell a season-high seven games back of the NL East-leading Phillies going into a three-game series between the teams beginning on Monday night at Citi Field.

In the eighth, Mets left-hander Gregory Soto (1-4) hit Vidal Bruján with a pitch to load the bases after giving up a single to Ozzie Albies and walking Sean Murphy. Profar’s go-ahead single landed in front of Cedric Mullins in center field.

New York’s Mark Vientos hit a two-run homer in the second. Vientos hit two of the Mets’ six homers in Saturday night’s 9-2 win.

David Peterson gave up two runs in 5 2/3 innings, falling one out shy of giving the Mets their third consecutive start of at least six innings.

Tyler Kinley (2-3) pitched the eighth for the win.

Key moment

Murphy’s bases-loaded single with two outs in the sixth drove in two runs, leading to Peterson’s exit.

Key stat

Murphy snapped a career-worst 0-for-24 drought with a bloop single to left field in the second. It was the longest active slump in the National League.

Up next

Mets: RHP Kodai Senga (7-5, 2.58 ERA) faces Phillies LHP Cristopher Sánchez (11-4, 2.46 ERA) on Monday night. Senga is pitching on four days’ rest for the first time this season.

Braves: Atlanta opens a three-game series at Miami on Monday night, with RHP Spencer Strider (5-11, 5.24 ERA) scheduled to face Marlins RHP Edward Cabrera (6-7, 3.52 ERA).

