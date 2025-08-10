Portland wins Cascadia rivalry match against Seattle 4-2 in the NWSL

Reilyn Turner’s goal put Portland in front in the first half and the Thorns went on to defeat the rival…

Reilyn Turner’s goal put Portland in front in the first half and the Thorns went on to defeat the rival Seattle Reign 4-2 on Sunday in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The so-called Cascadia rivalry dates back to the NWSL’s first year in 2013. It was the league-high 43rd meeting between the two Pacific Northwest squads.

Despite temperatures that reached nearly 100 degrees, there were 21,811 fans at Portland’s Providence Park for the game, the biggest crowd for an NWSL game this season.

It was the second NWSL match of the day. Earlier the Chicago Fire drew 1-1 at home with Bay FC.

With the win, the Thorns (7-4-4) remain undefeated at home this season with five wins and three draws.

The Reign (7-5-3), who downed the Thorns 1-0 in Seattle earlier this season, jumped in front in the third minute, when Emeri Adames scored into the far corner after a through ball from Jess Fishlock.

The Thorns were awarded a penalty when Turner was fouled in the box and captain Sam Coffey calmly converted it in the 18th minute.

Turner put the Thorns in front for good in the 26th minute with a goal served to her by Jessie Fleming.

After Reyna Reyes scored on a header in the 55th to extend Portland’s lead to 3-1, Fishlock got a header for the Reign to pull a goal back in the 64th. Less than a minute later, the Thorns answered with Pietra Tordin’s goal for the final margin.

The six total goals were the most for a Cascadia match.

Former Reign and U.S. national team player Megan Rapinoe and partner Sue Bird, who played for the WNBA’s Seattle Storm, were among the fans at the game.

Groom’s goal pulls Stars into draw

Shea Groom scored just before the half and the Chicago Stars played to a 1-1 draw at home with Bay FC in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Bay (4-6-5) jumped out to the lead in the 29th minute when Taylor Huff scored between the legs of Chicago goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

Groom scored her second goal of the season in the 42nd minute, Ally Schlegel intercepted the ball up the field then ran it forward, splitting two defenders on the shot.

Chicago (1-9-5) is struggling with just one win this season, sitting second-to-last in the standings above only the Utah Royals. The lone win was a 2-1 decision against Bay FC in the San Jose, California, in April.

Chicago forward Mallory Swanson, who is not playing this season because she is pregnant, was at the match.

