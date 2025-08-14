Plum leads Los Angeles against Dallas after 26-point game

Los Angeles Sparks (15-17, 5-12 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (9-24, 3-12 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

Los Angeles Sparks (15-17, 5-12 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (9-24, 3-12 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sparks -3; over/under is 179

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks faces the Dallas Wings after Kelsey Plum scored 26 points in the Sparks’ 105-97 loss to the New York Liberty.

The Wings have gone 3-12 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is third in the Western Conference with 35.8 points per game in the paint led by Maddy Siegrist averaging 6.7.

The Sparks are 5-12 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is second in the Western Conference scoring 86.3 points per game and is shooting 46.1%.

Dallas is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Los Angeles allows to opponents. Los Angeles has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Dallas have averaged.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Sparks defeated the Wings 93-79 in their last matchup on June 7. Azura Stevens led the Sparks with 21 points, and JJ Quinerly led the Wings with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Bueckers is averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wings. Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Dearica Hamby is averaging 17.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sparks. Plum is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 3-7, averaging 81.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.7 points per game.

Sparks: 7-3, averaging 92.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.6 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Tyasha Harris: out for season (knee).

Sparks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.