Pirates take win streak into game against the Rockies

Pittsburgh Pirates (47-63, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (29-80, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Paul Skenes (6-8, 1.83 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 146 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-5, 6.28 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -138, Rockies +116; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates seek to keep a five-game win streak intact when they take on the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has a 29-80 record overall and a 15-38 record at home. The Rockies have a 13-64 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Pittsburgh has a 47-63 record overall and a 16-38 record in road games. The Pirates are 33-18 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mickey Moniak has 12 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 42 RBIs while hitting .270 for the Rockies. Brenton Doyle is 14 for 34 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Oneil Cruz has 16 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs while hitting .218 for the Pirates. Andrew McCutchen is 10 for 44 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .267 batting average, 7.53 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Pirates: 8-2, .265 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Ritter: 10-Day IL (finger), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Chase Shugart: 15-Day IL (knee), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

