Pirates take on the Giants on home winning streak

San Francisco Giants (56-57, third in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (49-64, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Tuesday,…

San Francisco Giants (56-57, third in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (49-64, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (9-8, 3.31 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 155 strikeouts); Pirates: Mike Burrows (1-3, 3.88 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -157, Pirates +132; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates, on a three-game home winning streak, host the San Francisco Giants.

Pittsburgh has a 32-25 record at home and a 49-64 record overall. Pirates pitchers have a collective 3.85 ERA, which ranks sixth in the NL.

San Francisco is 28-31 on the road and 56-57 overall. The Giants have a 30-18 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams square off Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Pirates are ahead 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 23 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs for the Pirates. Liover Peguero is 7 for 26 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Willy Adames has 18 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 59 RBIs for the Giants. Casey Schmitt is 11 for 39 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .241 batting average, 3.95 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Giants: 2-8, .239 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Chase Shugart: 15-Day IL (knee), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Wilmer Flores: day-to-day (hamstring), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (elbow), Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.