Pirates meet the Rockies following Peguero’s 3-home run game

Pittsburgh Pirates (47-64, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (30-80, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-10, 3.69 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Rockies: Bradley Blalock (1-2, 7.09 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -163, Rockies +137; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Colorado Rockies after Liover Peguero hit three home runs on Saturday in an 8-5 loss to the Rockies.

Colorado has a 30-80 record overall and a 16-38 record at home. The Rockies have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .395.

Pittsburgh has a 47-64 record overall and a 16-39 record on the road. The Pirates have a 35-10 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman has 20 doubles, four triples and 20 home runs while hitting .279 for the Rockies. Warming Bernabel is 14 for 28 with four doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Oneil Cruz has 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 48 RBIs for the Pirates. Peguero is 7 for 20 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .275 batting average, 7.33 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Pirates: 7-3, .258 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Seth Halvorsen: day-to-day (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (finger), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Ritter: 10-Day IL (finger), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Chase Shugart: 15-Day IL (knee), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

