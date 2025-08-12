Pirates look to break 3-game losing streak, play the Brewers

Pittsburgh Pirates (51-69, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (74-44, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40…

Pittsburgh Pirates (51-69, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (74-44, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Paul Skenes (7-8, 1.94 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 162 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (13-5, 3.03 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 141 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -117, Pirates -103; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has a 74-44 record overall and a 40-20 record in home games. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.61 ERA, which ranks second in MLB play.

Pittsburgh has a 17-40 record in road games and a 51-69 record overall. The Pirates are 36-12 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The Brewers have a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich ranks second on the Brewers with 35 extra base hits (13 doubles and 22 home runs). Brice Turang is 12 for 38 with three doubles, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with 18 home runs while slugging .399. Nick Gonzales is 16 for 43 with two doubles and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 10-0, .318 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 43 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .228 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jacob Misiorowski: 15-Day IL (leg), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

