Pirates bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Brewers

Pittsburgh Pirates (51-70, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (75-44, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2:10…

Pittsburgh Pirates (51-70, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (75-44, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (5-10, 3.86 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (4-0, 2.29 ERA, 0.65 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -210, Pirates +173; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates look to break a four-game losing streak with a victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee is 75-44 overall and 41-20 at home. The Brewers have the highest team batting average in the NL at .259.

Pittsburgh has a 51-70 record overall and a 17-41 record on the road. Pirates pitchers have a collective 4.00 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 13 doubles and 23 home runs for the Brewers. Brice Turang is 13 for 37 with three doubles, six home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has a .271 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has 16 doubles, two triples and a home run. Nick Gonzales is 13 for 41 with three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 10-0, .300 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 50 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .221 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Brice Turang: day-to-day (finger), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jacob Misiorowski: 15-Day IL (leg), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Oneil Cruz: day-to-day (head), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.