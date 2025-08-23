Pirates bring 1-0 series lead over Rockies into game 2

Colorado Rockies (37-92, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (55-74, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:40…

Colorado Rockies (37-92, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (55-74, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (3-12, 5.16 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Pirates: Mike Burrows (1-4, 4.46 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -169, Rockies +141; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Colorado Rockies with a 1-0 series lead.

Pittsburgh has a 55-74 record overall and a 37-30 record at home. The Pirates have a 17-51 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Colorado has gone 16-47 on the road and 37-92 overall. The Rockies have a 26-43 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the Pirates with a .262 batting average, and has 18 doubles, two triples, a home run, 17 walks and 34 RBIs. Bryan Reynolds is 11 for 38 with two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Mickey Moniak has 14 doubles, six triples and 18 home runs for the Rockies. Brenton Doyle is 12 for 32 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .230 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .278 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Oneil Cruz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Dugan Darnell: 15-Day IL (hip), Warming Bernabel: day-to-day (face), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

