Pirates aim to keep win streak going against the Rockies

Pittsburgh Pirates (47-62, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (28-80, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Andrew Heaney (5-9, 4.79 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (4-14, 6.68 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -153, Rockies +127; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates aim to keep their five-game win streak going when they visit the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has a 28-80 record overall and a 14-38 record in home games. The Rockies have a 12-64 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Pittsburgh is 16-37 on the road and 47-62 overall. The Pirates have a 33-17 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Beck has 19 doubles, five triples and 12 home runs for the Rockies. Mickey Moniak is 11 for 35 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Oneil Cruz has 15 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 RBIs for the Pirates. Andrew McCutchen is 7 for 42 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .231 batting average, 6.59 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Pirates: 8-2, .234 batting average, 1.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Ritter: 10-Day IL (finger), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Chase Shugart: 15-Day IL (knee), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (back), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

