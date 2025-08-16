Phoenix visits Seattle following Diggins’ 21-point performance

Phoenix Mercury (19-13, 9-8 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (17-17, 9-10 Western Conference) Seattle; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Phoenix Mercury (19-13, 9-8 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (17-17, 9-10 Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm hosts the Phoenix Mercury after Skylar Diggins scored 21 points in the Seattle Storm’s 80-78 win over the Atlanta Dream.

The Storm are 9-10 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is third in the WNBA with 21.5 assists per game led by Diggins averaging 5.9.

The Mercury are 9-8 against Western Conference teams. Phoenix is sixth in the WNBA with 20.7 assists per game led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 9.0.

Seattle makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Phoenix has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Phoenix has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Seattle have averaged.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Storm won 89-77 in the last matchup on June 8. Diggins led the Storm with 26 points, and Satou Sabally led the Mercury with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nneka Ogwumike is shooting 51.8% and averaging 18.2 points for the Storm. Diggins is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Thomas is averaging 16.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, nine assists and 1.6 steals for the Mercury. Kahleah Copper is averaging 14.6 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 3-7, averaging 85.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Mercury: 4-6, averaging 82.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

Mercury: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

